Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of M.D.C. worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 621.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

