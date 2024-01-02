Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

