Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,269 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

