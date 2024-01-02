Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 18,154 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $708,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

