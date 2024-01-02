Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 19,074 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.49% of FormFactor worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $42.38.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $171.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,886 shares of company stock worth $1,504,441. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

