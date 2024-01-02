Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $75.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

