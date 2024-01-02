Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Short Interest Update

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

