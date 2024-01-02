Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $31,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $31,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,405 shares of company stock worth $448,856. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

