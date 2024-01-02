Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Proximus Stock Performance

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.84 on Friday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

