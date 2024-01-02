Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $70,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,931 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 29.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

