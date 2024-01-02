Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $4.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRPL. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Purple Innovation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Purple Innovation Stock Down 4.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

PRPL opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.73. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 32.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Free Report

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.