Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Issued By Zacks Research

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

