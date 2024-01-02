Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Cut by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,481,000 after buying an additional 70,144 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 296.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 132,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Imperial Oil by 11.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.