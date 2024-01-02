Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.41 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.95.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

