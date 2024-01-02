Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Issued By Zacks Research

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.18.

Shares of MOH opened at $361.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $384.71.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

