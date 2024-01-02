Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ingersoll Rand Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $77.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

