QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35,412.25 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $35,412.25 and approximately $517.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,448.89 or 0.99972273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011396 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010131 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00195954 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00030018 USD and is down -17.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $517.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

