QUINT Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.28 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. QUINT has a total market cap of $72.28 million and approximately $133,903.98 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

