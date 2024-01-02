REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,376,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 27.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 547,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $789.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.20.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

