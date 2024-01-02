Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.47% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $72,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $279.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $199.51 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

