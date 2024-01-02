Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 554,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 757.7 days.

Renault Price Performance

Renault stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Renault has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $42.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Renault from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

