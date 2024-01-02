Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cactus, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cactus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cactus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cactus by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 723,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 25.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,914,000 after acquiring an additional 369,003 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.