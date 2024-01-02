Reviewing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clikia and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Match Group $3.19 billion 3.11 $361.95 million $1.77 20.62

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clikia and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Match Group 15.42% -173.16% 11.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clikia and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 6 17 0 2.74

Match Group has a consensus price target of $50.31, indicating a potential upside of 37.83%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Clikia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Clikia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

