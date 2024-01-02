Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) Head-To-Head Survey

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Globalink Investment has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globalink Investment and Rigetti Computing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalink Investment N/A N/A $220,000.00 N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 10.57 -$71.52 million ($0.68) -1.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Globalink Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

51.2% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Globalink Investment and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalink Investment N/A -36.43% 2.34% Rigetti Computing -581.28% -62.84% -44.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globalink Investment and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalink Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.83%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Globalink Investment.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Globalink Investment Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

