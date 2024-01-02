Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Critical Survey

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -23.08% -12.68% -10.44% comScore -13.57% -11.19% -2.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riskified and comScore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $261.25 million 2.94 -$103.99 million ($0.39) -12.00 comScore $376.42 million 0.21 -$66.56 million ($14.00) -1.19

Volatility and Risk

comScore has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Riskified has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Riskified and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 4 3 0 2.43 comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riskified presently has a consensus target price of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. comScore has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.64%. Given comScore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than Riskified.

Summary

comScore beats Riskified on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TV National that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TV Local allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

