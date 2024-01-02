RMR Wealth Builders Has $331,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $162.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average is $145.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

