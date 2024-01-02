RMR Wealth Builders Invests $461,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

