RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in AT&T were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

