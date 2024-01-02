RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.75.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.