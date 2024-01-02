RMR Wealth Builders Sells 340 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DOCU opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 237.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,526 shares of company stock worth $31,778,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

