RMR Wealth Builders Sells 447 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

