Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 210,820 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 210,820 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.39% of Incyte worth $50,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.79.

INCY opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

