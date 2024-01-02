Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 50,268 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $56,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $545.17 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.