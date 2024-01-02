Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Ferguson worth $68,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,342,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,767,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $194.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.87.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.