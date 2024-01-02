Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $143.67 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,331,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 970,003 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $143,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 178,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

