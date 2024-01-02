Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $56.97 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,246 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.60% of CEMEX worth $56,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CEMEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 15.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

