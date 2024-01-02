Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $67.60 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,873 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Consolidated Edison worth $67,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

