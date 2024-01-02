Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $83.69 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,438 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $83,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

