Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,523 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $49,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

NXPI opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $153.10 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

