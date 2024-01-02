Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of VeriSign worth $49,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average is $209.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,440 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,781. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

