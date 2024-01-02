Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 175,338 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,338 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $55,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MS opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

