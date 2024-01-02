Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 184,609 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,609 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $444,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 655.2% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $582.92 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $553.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

