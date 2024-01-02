Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,449 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $67,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.