Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 45,824 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of American International Group worth $86,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after buying an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 448,904 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $68.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

