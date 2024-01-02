Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 81,545 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81,545 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.45% of Quest Diagnostics worth $61,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

DGX stock opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $133.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

