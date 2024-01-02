Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,301 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $54,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

