Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $12.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.27.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.40. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $799,996.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 891,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $799,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,700 shares of company stock worth $9,868,537 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.