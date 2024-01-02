Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives $7.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The company had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.