Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $263.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.36 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

