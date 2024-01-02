Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.